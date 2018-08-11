Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Citizens (CIA) Share Price

Press coverage about Citizens (NYSE:CIA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4367863927164 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Citizens traded up $0.22, hitting $7.76, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 20,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,487. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

