Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Visteon (VC) Stock Price

News articles about Visteon (NYSE:VC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Visteon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.7022027295117 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $140.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Longbow Research set a $145.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Visteon opened at $116.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon has a twelve month low of $105.91 and a twelve month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $634,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,184.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry James Wilson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.71 per share, with a total value of $291,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $303,446. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

