Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sapiens International (SPNS) Stock Price

News articles about Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sapiens International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.8758842497066 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $10.76 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

