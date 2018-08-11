Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Share Price

Press coverage about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.3989501947001 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp traded up $0.05, hitting $10.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 4,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $232.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.12.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Md Thomas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.