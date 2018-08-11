Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PAR Technology (PAR) Stock Price

Media coverage about PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PAR Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.3171750547611 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 291,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,571. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

