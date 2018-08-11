Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cushing Energy Income Cf (SRF) Stock Price

Media coverage about Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cushing Energy Income Cf earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.496000957891 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cushing Energy Income Cf traded up $0.02, hitting $9.49, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 19,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,464. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $10.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified and closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in public and private securities of energy companies involved in exploring; developing; producing; transporting; gathering and processing; storing; refining; distributing; mining or marketing natural gas; natural gas liquids; crude oil, and refined products or coal.

