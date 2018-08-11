Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Weyco Group (WEYS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weyco Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 47.2255757391229 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

WEYS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.12. 7,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,010.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy Anderson sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $58,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $219,966. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

