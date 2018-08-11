Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VEREIT Inc/SH SH (VER) Share Price

Media coverage about VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VEREIT Inc/SH SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1460216040247 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get VEREIT Inc/SH SH alerts:

VEREIT Inc/SH SH stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. VEREIT Inc/SH SH has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). VEREIT Inc/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT Inc/SH SH will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. VEREIT Inc/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT Inc/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VEREIT Inc/SH SH

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Inc/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT Inc/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.