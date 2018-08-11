Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sears (SHLD) Share Price

Media stories about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1061694983694 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLD. ValuEngine upgraded Sears from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sears in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

SHLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 608,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74. Sears has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

