Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ryerson (RYI) Stock Price

News coverage about Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ryerson earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2866194804547 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYI. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Ryerson traded down $0.40, hitting $11.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 240,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $430.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2,278.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

