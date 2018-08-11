Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ooma (OOMA) Share Price

Press coverage about Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ooma earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5823785533536 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ooma traded up $0.10, reaching $16.20, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 35,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ooma in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $70,034.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,543 shares of company stock worth $719,972. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

