Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Stock Price

News articles about Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.7776070566207 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

ACBI opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.56. Atlantic Capital has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 million. Atlantic Capital had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $334,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $44,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $573,377 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

