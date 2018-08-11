Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Addus Homecare earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5439187169965 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

ADUS opened at $64.15 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.85 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.39.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. equities analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

