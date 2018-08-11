Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Share Price

News coverage about Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Farmers Capital Bank earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.7056044760208 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Farmers Capital Bank remained flat at $$56.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 10,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $427.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.54. Farmers Capital Bank has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $57.95.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Farmers Capital Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.04%. equities analysts anticipate that Farmers Capital Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FFKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Farmers Capital Bank to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

