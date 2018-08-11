Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dmc Global (BOOM) Share Price

Headlines about Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dmc Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8164584476008 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

BOOM stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.88 million, a PE ratio of 271.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $44,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,435.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $244,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,355 shares of company stock worth $519,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

