Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HC2 (HCHC) Share Price

Headlines about HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HC2 earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.6377195262248 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HCHC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 126,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. HC2 has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.90.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). HC2 had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 51.57%. The firm had revenue of $496.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.23 million. equities research analysts predict that HC2 will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HC2 from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

