Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Drive Shack (DS) Stock Price

News stories about Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Drive Shack earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9334852616035 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DS shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Drive Shack from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of DS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. 319,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 3.13. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.55 million. analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,922,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,098.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities.

