Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Stock Price

Headlines about Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cara Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.7845094654338 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.89. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Laidlaw set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,700,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $652,980. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

