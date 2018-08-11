Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cadiz (CDZI) Share Price

News headlines about Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadiz earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0307948624192 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 258,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,975. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc purchased 531,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,633,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

