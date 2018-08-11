Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Stock Price

Media stories about Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natural Resource Partners earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 47.896838692569 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Natural Resource Partners traded up $0.30, hitting $31.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. research analysts expect that Natural Resource Partners will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Natural Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $113,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

