Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Price

Media stories about Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mitek Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.365786026175 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of Mitek Systems remained flat at $$8.70 during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 168,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,936. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $319.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,308.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $121,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,071 shares of company stock valued at $974,241. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.