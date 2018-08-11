Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Graphic Packaging (GPK) Share Price

Media coverage about Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Graphic Packaging earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.4634609210355 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.22 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

