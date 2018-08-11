Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stratus Properties (STRS) Stock Price

Headlines about Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stratus Properties earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9558791315085 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

