Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teradata (TDC) Share Price

Media coverage about Teradata (NYSE:TDC) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teradata earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.8624561668719 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Teradata has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.28 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.