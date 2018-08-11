Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Energen (EGN) Stock Price

News stories about Energen (NYSE:EGN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energen earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.8169341117553 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Energen alerts:

NYSE EGN opened at $72.23 on Friday. Energen has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.78 million. analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price objective on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energen from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energen from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 225,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,377,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 67,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,079,807.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,026,727 shares of company stock worth $215,652,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.