Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Axovant Sciences (AXON) Stock Price

News articles about Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axovant Sciences earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0602158478397 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Axovant Sciences traded up $0.03, reaching $2.07, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 564,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,852. The company has a market capitalization of $256.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.15. Axovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). research analysts expect that Axovant Sciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,249,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

