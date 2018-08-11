Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hardinge (HDNG) Share Price

Media headlines about Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hardinge earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 42.8401653702043 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDNG remained flat at $$18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.85. Hardinge has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hardinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Hardinge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories.

