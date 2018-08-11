Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Endocyte (ECYT) Share Price

Media headlines about Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Endocyte earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.8999606443907 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Endocyte opened at $15.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.32. Endocyte has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 69,330.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. equities research analysts forecast that Endocyte will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ECYT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endocyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Endocyte in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $197,120.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

