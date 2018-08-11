SoMee.Social Market Capitalization Achieves $637,104.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including Qryptos, Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $637,104.00 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00290768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00185574 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

