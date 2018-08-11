Solium Capital (SUM) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUM. CIBC raised their price target on Solium Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “c$12.86” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Solium Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Solium Capital opened at C$11.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Solium Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.91 and a twelve month high of C$13.24.

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Solium Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of C$32.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.41 million.

In other Solium Capital news, insider Gary Levine sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$144,300.00. Also, insider Jeremy Spencer Wright sold 12,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$141,458.40. Insiders have sold 62,805 shares of company stock worth $706,162 in the last 90 days.

Solium Capital Company Profile

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

