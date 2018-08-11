Solaris (XLR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,071.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Solaris has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Solaris has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $7,071.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00029071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, Kucoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solaris alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.02680728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00680630 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00030903 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,581,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,474 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.