Solar Capital (SLRC) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at National Securities in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “ For 2Q18 SLRC had $0.45/share of NII versus our estimate of $0.46 and the dividend of $0.41. We expect that Solar will be able to maintain a stable overall effective yield and that combined with increased balance sheet leverage and ROE serve to boost earnings. Accordingly, we think the dividend can be increased again in 2019 with a comfortably low NII payout ratio of 87% by our estimates.



 The company’s Board approved reduced asset coverage and stated that it’s going to target 0.90x-1.25x D/E. Solar announced that it would take a 100 bps base fee on assets purchased with leverage over 1.00x, which we view as a positive move but a distant second to the permanent and outright reduction in base fees concomitant with increased leverage approval.



 Solar announced its intent to bring its SSLP on balance sheet and free up the 30% basket to potentially make more specialty finance acquisitions. This is a creative move and one that Solar is familiar with having been successful in acquiring another lending business uncorrelated to all the other current revenue streams the company currently has. While we don’t want to guess at what types of non-qualifying lending platforms the company may acquire and when, we do expect management to do it right as it has in the past with acquisitions.



 Solar continues to be one of the most disciplined credit investors in the sector and management guided towards reduced middle market cash flow loans but sounded upbeat on ABL prospects with that portfolio experiencing net growth in the quarter. While it’s difficult to have continual net growth in ABL given the rapid repayments we expect that these loans in conjunction with NEF and life sciences loans will offset any slowdown in cash flow lending.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.82 from $1.86 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.95 from $1.98 and maintaining our BUY rating and $25 price target.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLRC. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Solar Capital traded up $0.03, reaching $21.71, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 82,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,274. The firm has a market cap of $906.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 48.51%. sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solar Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Solar Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

