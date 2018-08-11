Sojourn (SOJ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Sojourn has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sojourn has a total market cap of $113,909.00 and $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sojourn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006601 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sojourn Coin Profile

Sojourn (CRYPTO:SOJ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn . Sojourn’s official website is www.sojournbooking.net

Sojourn Coin Trading

Sojourn can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sojourn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

