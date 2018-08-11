SOILcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.00 (SOIL)

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One SOILcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOILcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. SOILcoin has a market capitalization of $31,462.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SOILcoin Coin Profile

SOILcoin (SOIL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theDagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin . The official website for SOILcoin is soil.cash . The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOILcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

