Software (SOW) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SOW. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.82 ($50.95).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €41.98 ($48.81) on Tuesday. Software has a 52 week low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a 52 week high of €49.80 ($57.91).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

