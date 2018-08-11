SocialCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $346.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,971.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SocialCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006601 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . SocialCoin’s official website is www.social-coin.co.uk

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

