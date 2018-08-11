Smoke 1-Day Volume Tops $35.00 (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Smoke has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $35.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoke has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smoke token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008537 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00302060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00183049 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Smoke’s total supply is 13,379,987 tokens. Smoke’s official message board is medium.com/smokenetwork . The official website for Smoke is www.smoke.network

Smoke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoke using one of the exchanges listed above.

