Smith & Nephew (SNN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew traded down $0.47, hitting $35.20, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 207,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,827. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

