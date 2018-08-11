SmartFinancial (SMBK) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.34

Headlines about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 48.1377839243375 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SmartFinancial traded down $0.26, reaching $24.56, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 14,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.69%. research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

