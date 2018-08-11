SmartFinancial (SMBK) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.34

Headlines about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 48.1377839243375 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
SmartFinancial traded down $0.26, reaching $24.56, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 14,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.69.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.69%. research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.