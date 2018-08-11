Slothcoin (SLOTH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Slothcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $195.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slothcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Slothcoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00290123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00186385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000143 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Slothcoin

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org

Buying and Selling Slothcoin

Slothcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slothcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slothcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slothcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

