Skyline Co. (SKY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Skyline worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,265,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $26.46 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $35.65.

In other news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 11,081 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $243,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 80,637 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,774,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,850,476 shares of company stock worth $121,818,634.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

