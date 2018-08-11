SKY (SKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SKY (LON:SKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SKY from GBX 1,380 ($17.86) to GBX 1,410 ($18.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SKY from GBX 1,160 ($15.02) to GBX 1,600 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SKY from GBX 1,150 ($14.89) to GBX 1,250 ($16.18) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.59) price objective on shares of SKY in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SKY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350.40 ($17.48).

Shares of LON:SKY opened at GBX 1,530.50 ($19.81) on Thursday. SKY has a 52 week low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,378 ($17.84).

SKY (LON:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 65.10 ($0.84) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). SKY had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 27.18%.

In other SKY news, insider Tracy Jayne Clarke purchased 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.61) per share, for a total transaction of £575.70 ($745.24). Also, insider Matthieu Pigasse purchased 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.48) per share, for a total transaction of £999 ($1,293.20). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 177 shares of company stock worth $251,070.

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

