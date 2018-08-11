Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,616,000 after buying an additional 794,175 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 637,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 531,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 67,520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 493,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 532,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 350,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DexCom to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,492,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $497,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,400 shares of company stock worth $17,965,063. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.67 and a beta of 0.05. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.