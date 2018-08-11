Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,484 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Sirius XM worth $43,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,577,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 31.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,153,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 121.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM opened at $6.96 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 78.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $2,991,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,988,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,315,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Mooney sold 179,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,248,263.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,116,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,810. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

