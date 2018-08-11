SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.40. 6,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.76 and a 12-month high of C$15.68.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (the Fund) holds investment in SIR Corp (SIR). The Funds’ investment, SIR is engaged in the business of owning and operating full service restaurants in Canada. SIR has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, and signature restaurant brands, such as Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Far Niente/FOUR/Petit Four and the Loose Moose Tap & Grill, which are used by SIR under a license agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership (the Partnership).

