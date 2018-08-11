Sinovac Biotech (SVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinovac Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
Shares of SVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sinovac Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
About Sinovac Biotech
Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against human infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company's product portfolio includes vaccines against hepatitis A and B, enterovirus 71 (EV71), seasonal influenza, H5N1 and H1N1 pandemic influenza, and mumps, as well as hand, foot, and mouth diseases.
