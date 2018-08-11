SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News articles about SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SilverBow Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5831574476078 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources traded down $0.68, hitting $30.46, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 14,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.57). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.