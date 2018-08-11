Signition LP Takes $673,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 2,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,825,000 after buying an additional 558,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,751,000 after buying an additional 230,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 317,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 178,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 719,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 150,798 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $13,201,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $312,797.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $2,372,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,549 shares of company stock worth $8,801,626 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

