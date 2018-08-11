Signition LP Acquires New Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,608 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in United Continental by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays reduced their target price on United Continental from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on United Continental from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of UAL opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,689.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

