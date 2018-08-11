Signals Network (SGN) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Signals Network has a market capitalization of $574,130.00 and $96,055.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signals Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Signals Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Qryptos.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signals Network Token Profile

Signals Network was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,639,116 tokens. Signals Network’s official message board is blog.signals.network . Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signals Network’s official website is signals.network

Signals Network Token Trading

Signals Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signals Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signals Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

